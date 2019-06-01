With the introduction of the all-electric Velite 6, Buick starts a new chapter in China
AN SAIC-GM joint effort, the all-electric Buick Velite 6 entered the Chinese market with a rather decent result of 500 sales in its first month.
The price after subsidies is between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 ($24,000 to $26,900), but it's too early to say how well it will cope with the highly competitive market. One thing is sure, beating the outgoing Buick Velite 5 (Chevrolet Volt derivative) will not be hard, as just several thousand were sold in total.
Sadly, there is not much going on with electrification of Buick in the U.S. so far.
Buick Velite 6
Buick Velite 6 specs:
- range of up to 301 km (187 miles) in the city; energy consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km
- 85 kW of power and 255 Nm of torque
- 1,098 liters of space
- length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,817 mm, height of 1,510 mm and wheelbase of 2,660 mm
VELITE 6 MAV
As Buick's first global all-electric vehicle and SAIC-GM’s first electric vehicle for the mass market, the VELITE 6 MAV (which stands for Multi-Activity Vehicle) integrates GM and SAIC’s resources and advanced technology in new energy and connected vehicles. It represents the latest application of the Buick Blue strategy.
The VELITE 6 is based on the VELITE concept new energy vehicle unveiled in November 2016. With a length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,817 mm, height of 1,510 mm and wheelbase of 2,660 mm, it provides a roomy interior with 1,098 liters of space.
Its new-generation pure electric drive system offers a smooth, quiet and natural driving experience. It generates a maximum 85 kW of power and 255 Nm of torque. The VELITE 6 has a combined electric driving range of 301 km in the city, and electricity consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km.
The VELITE 6 is available in three variants at a price between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.
Following the earlier introduction of the LaCrosse hybrid electric vehicle and VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle, the VELITE 6 will enable Buick to cater to the rapidly growing demand for new energy vehicles.
In addition, Buick announced the start of its strategic cooperation with the EVCARD car-sharing brand to jointly explore the electric vehicle sharing market in China. The first 5,000 VELITE 6 vehicles will be put into operation by EVCARD starting on April 28.