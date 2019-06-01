AN SAIC-GM joint effort, the all-electric Buick Velite 6 entered the Chinese market with a rather decent result of 500 sales in its first month.

The price after subsidies is between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 ($24,000 to $26,900), but it's too early to say how well it will cope with the highly competitive market. One thing is sure, beating the outgoing Buick Velite 5 (Chevrolet Volt derivative) will not be hard, as just several thousand were sold in total.

Sadly, there is not much going on with electrification of Buick in the U.S. so far.

Buick Velite 6

Buick Velite 6 specs:

range of up to 301 km (187 miles) in the city; energy consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km

in the city; energy consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km 85 kW of power and 255 Nm of torque

1,098 liters of space

length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,817 mm, height of 1,510 mm and wheelbase of 2,660 mm

