Tesla haters are everywhere, so always be aware of your surroundings.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3 almost gets rolled with coal by a hater in a diesel pickup truck. The smart Model 3 driver changes lane to avoid the mess and stench.

And yes, the act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced.

What's rolling coal? Well, it's something us EV drivers can't do, but if you want a quick definition, then here ya go:

Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air

Sounds ridiculous.

