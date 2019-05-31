Lotus today officially announced a new project, the Type 130, poised to be the first British all-electric hypercar and the first all-new model for Lotus in more than a decade.

The unveiling is scheduled for an exclusive event in Central London on 16 July 2019, while now we can take a look at a teaser image and short video - a close up of the rear of the car, focusing on the charging inlet/cover and illuminated Lotus logo.

More from Lotus

Lotus intends to produce the Type 130 in Lotus HQ in Hethel, Norfolk, but only 130 examples will be available to own, with first customer deliveries to commence in 2020.