Only 130 hand built Lotus Type 130 will be made, starting from 2020.
Lotus today officially announced a new project, the Type 130, poised to be the first British all-electric hypercar and the first all-new model for Lotus in more than a decade.
The unveiling is scheduled for an exclusive event in Central London on 16 July 2019, while now we can take a look at a teaser image and short video - a close up of the rear of the car, focusing on the charging inlet/cover and illuminated Lotus logo.
Lotus intends to produce the Type 130 in Lotus HQ in Hethel, Norfolk, but only 130 examples will be available to own, with first customer deliveries to commence in 2020.
"Following first confirmation of the project in April at the Shanghai International Auto Show, several hundred potential owners have come forward to express their interest in the new car. Today, the company announces that a maximum of just 130 examples will be available to own – representing the number of Lotus ‘Types’ introduced during the brand’s 71-year history.
Lotus also confirms today that Type 130 will be built at Hethel in Norfolk, the brand’s headquarters since 1966.
Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished road car in the company’s history, continuing a bloodline rich in firsts and technical game-changers in automotive and motorsport."