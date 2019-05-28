Chinese plug-in electric car market is still growing at a healthy pace, but slower than in some previous months.

In April sales are estimated at 97,276 (up 34% year-over-year), which with a shrinking general car market translated to a great 6.2% market share.

During the first four months of 2019, sales amounted close to 368,000 at an average market share of 5.4%.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – April 2019

Model rank provided by the EV Sales Blog shows that BYD put three models into the top 5 for the year!

Here are the top five:

BYD Yuan BEV – 6,428 (3,874 YTD)

BAIC EU-Series - 4,738 (24,081 YTD)

BYD e5 - 4,602 (19,129 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV – 4,833 (18,720 YTD)

Geely Emgrand EV - 5,225 (15,902 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 this time was estimated at 3,000, but in general it's hard to guess how the Chinese market will react to the Model 3.

One of the biggest overseas surprises is the Volkswagen Passat GTE which noted a record of 3,767 sales (8,846 YTD), good for #11 after four months!

Pl China April 2019 1 BYD Yuan EV 6428 30874 2 BAIC EU-Series 4738 24081 3 BYD e5 4602 19129 4 BYD Tang PHEV 3833 18720 5 Geely Emgrand EV 5225 15902 6 Chery eQ 4129 13499 7 SAIC Roewe Ei5 EV 4003 12590 8 SAIC Baojun E100 1488 11772 9 Great Wall Ora R1 EV 3505 10993 10 JAC iEV E-Series 3002 9615 11 VW Passat GTE 3767 8846 12 JMC E200 510 7794 13 BYD Qin PHEV 1164 7684 14 Great Wall Ora iQ5 EV 1109 7617 15 Tesla Model 3 e) 3000 6738 16 SAIC Roewe Ei6 PHEV 2819 6409 17 Changan Eado EV 647 6054 18 Geely Emgrand GSE EV 177 5537 19 Nio ES8 1508 5321 20 Weltmeister EX5 EV 1377 5303 Others 40245 133284 TOTAL 97276 367762

Source: EV Sales Blog