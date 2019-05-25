Charging infrastructure is expanding, but in uneven way - some places have plenty of fast charging stations, while others are kind of like charging deserts.

In California, the California Energy Commission (CEC) launched a grant program with the aim to "democratize fast charging solutions for EV drivers along key highway locations". In total more than 65 locations to be added.

One of the examples of such filling of the gaps is the most recent installation of DC fast chargers by ChargePoint at the Coalinga Chevron station on W. Dorris Avenue along I-5 highway. According to ChargePoint it's the only "universal DC charging station (three DC chargers with CCS and CHAdeMO plugs plus two AC Level 2 terminals) within a 100-mile radius.

The positive is also that Chevron, which has great locations along main routes, engaged into the EV charging business with various networks and even participated in one of ChargePoint's funding rounds.