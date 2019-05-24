The first phase of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is nearing completion according to the latest video, recorded on May 22, 2019.

However, it's "unlikely" that the construction will be ready by the end of May. Maybe early June then?

"In a chat with a construction worker who was resting in the afternoon, it seems that it is unlikely that the first phase of the project will be completed at the end of May."

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai china (May22）\The exterior of the main body is nearing completion This is the day of the countdown in May. The first phase of the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory, the exterior construction of the main body is nearing completion, and the buildings on both sides of the main body have become part of the construction, and the workers are more concentrated on both sides. Building work. The site is as busy as usual. In a chat with a construction worker who was resting in the afternoon, it seems that it is unlikely that the first phase of the project will be completed at the end of May. He pointed to the construction around the white wall and told me that the facade of the workshop part is nearing completion, but There is no construction inside the building.

