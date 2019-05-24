It's unlikely that the main building will be completed by the end of May?
The first phase of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is nearing completion according to the latest video, recorded on May 22, 2019.
However, it's "unlikely" that the construction will be ready by the end of May. Maybe early June then?
"In a chat with a construction worker who was resting in the afternoon, it seems that it is unlikely that the first phase of the project will be completed at the end of May."
Tesla Gigafactory 3
Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube:
Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai china (May22）\The exterior of the main body is nearing completion
This is the day of the countdown in May. The first phase of the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory, the exterior construction of the main body is nearing completion, and the buildings on both sides of the main body have become part of the construction, and the workers are more concentrated on both sides. Building work. The site is as busy as usual. In a chat with a construction worker who was resting in the afternoon, it seems that it is unlikely that the first phase of the project will be completed at the end of May. He pointed to the construction around the white wall and told me that the facade of the workshop part is nearing completion, but There is no construction inside the building.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year