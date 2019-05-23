Not long ago, esteemed automotive reviewer Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) reported on his first Tesla ever. This is because he actually purchased his own Tesla Model 3. Sadly, Dykes has no plans to keep the car, though he he admitted he loves it in many ways. After a few reviews of the Tesla, Dykes now dives into its real-world range.

According to the EPA, the Model 3 in question has a 240-mile range. However, in Dykes' intensive tests, he was only able to achieve 192 total miles. It's important to note that the weather and temperature did not likely impact the results since spring has sprung at this point.

Check out the video for more detailed information about the Alex on Autos range test. Then, let us know if you own a Model 3. If so, we'd love to know which trim level you have and how much range you get on average. Please share it with us in the comment section below.