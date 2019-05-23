Australian manufacturer Tritium, which has become one of the major DC fast charging suppliers around the world, recently installed its first Veefil-PK 350 kW chargers in its home market.

The first Tritium ultra-fast chargers (with CCS Combo 2 plugs) are now operating at the Toombul Shopping Centre in Brisbane under Chargefox charging network, which is currently creating a network of 22 ultra-fast chargers.

"The two 350kW chargers installed at the Toombul Shopping Centre can charge two cars simultaneously and are equipped with CCS2 plug types. Considered the most advanced charger in the world, the Veefil-PK can add up to 400km of range to an EV in just 15 minutes, or 200km in eight minutes. "

350 kW chargers are accompanied with Tritium Veefil-RT 50 kW charger, which can charge both CCS Combo 2 and CHAdeMO compatible cars.

Marty Andrews, CEO, Chargefox said:

“The new charging station is an important step in connecting electric vehicle drivers in Brisbane to the latest and fastest charging infrastructure. Chargefox is committed to helping Australia transform from being a global laggard in transport innovation to having only the third ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging network in the world. Our new Brisbane station at Toombul Shopping Centre is the next stepping-stone on our journey to connect Australia’s major cities for the thousands of drivers using efficient, clean electric vehicles. “These are the first Tritium ultra-rapid chargers installed in Australia, and brings together world class products from two Australian businesses. This is a first in Queensland and revolutionises the EV public charging experience for all drivers.”

Chris Hewitt, Head of Sales Australia, Tritium said:

“The deployment of the Veefil-PK brings Australia in line with other regions across the globe such as Europe where these chargers are being rolled out by the hundreds across the continent. This is the next step towards Australia eliminating range anxiety and enabling true range and energy freedom. “With EVs now on Australia’s radar, its thanks to network operators such as Chargefox that Australians can feel comfortable driving wherever and whenever they want.”

More from Australia

Separately, as the business expands quickly, Tritium opened a new Research and Development Headquarters, the Tritium E-Mobility Innovation Centre in Brisbane.

"Tritium, a world leader in electric vehicle (EV) DC fast charging technology, has opened its state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre, the largest of its kind in the world and the global centre for Tritium’s facilities in Europe and North America. The Tritium E-Mobility Innovation Centre in Brisbane, Australia, is part of a major expansion of Tritium’s headquarters. The shift to the new facilities will help increase production rates and allow for much faster time-to-market, while further enabling the rapid development of technologies which will continue to shape the EV roadmap worldwide. James Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Tritium, said the recent expansion of the company’s engineering and research capabilities made the construction of the Innovation Centre a necessity. “By the end of 2018, we were adding an engineer to the team every week, on average,” said Kennedy. “In engineering circles, this growth rate is unheard of. But as Tritium continues to expand, this rate of growth is absolutely necessary to cater to demand for DC fast charging and high-power charging.” The new headquarters is home to expanded R&D and engineering, support, sales and marketing teams. Tritium now employs more than 300 people globally, with the R&D and engineering teams the same size as their executive, sales and marketing teams combined, ensuring innovation remains at the forefront of the company’s ethos. The new facility and laboratory will allow for the development of new and disruptive technologies which will continue to set the pace of innovation in the EV charging infrastructure sector. In 2014, the company unveiled the Veefil-RT 50kW DC Fast Charger, the most advanced charger in its class and one which changed the design paradigm for charging infrastructure across the globe – and which has now been installed in 29 countries and counting. In the past 12 months, the company unveiled the most powerful DC charger in the world, its flagship Veefil-PK 350kW DC High Power Charger. The chargers are being rolled out across Europe as part of the IONITY network and can add 350 kilometres or 220 miles of range to an EV in just 10 minutes. The chargers are known to be the most powerful in the world, but Tritium has already begun working on technology which will push the Veefil-PK and EV charging even further ahead. Thanks to a grant of a portion of the US$3.2 million awarded to the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) by the Department of Energy in the United States, Tritium will use the R&D facility to develop an extreme fast charging system that can connect directly to the grid. EPRI allocated about US$400,000 for Tritium to develop a custom version of its Veefil-PK high-powered charging head, along with providing input for system design and testing. “This is one of several research projects we have on the agenda,” said Kennedy. “We’re also working on technology which will enable our concept of Energy Freedom™ to become a reality in the very near future. By pushing the boundaries of innovation in infrastructure, we’ll continue to re-define the possibilities for E-Mobility and pave the road ahead for the EV sector.”"

Tritium expands also in Europe where launched the Tritium E-Mobility Innovation Centre in Amsterdam.