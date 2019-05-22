No surprise here. The Audi e-tron received a solid 5-star rating from Euro NCAP.
Audi e-tron was recently crash tested by the Euro NCAP, receiving the maximum of five stars. The German SUV received fairly decent results of:
- Adult Occupant: 91%
- Child Occupant: 85%
- Vulnerable Road Users: 71%
- Safety Assist: 76%
The e-tron was classified as Large Off-Road. The weight of 2,565kg for sure will have an impact on the crash results with other cars - those lighter ones (1,000-1,500 kg) will be in trouble.
For comparison, the Jaguar I-PACE (also 5-star) received:
- Adult Occupant: 91%
- Child Occupant: 81%
- Vulnerable Road Users: 73%
- Safety Assist: 81%
Euro NCAP performs a series of crash tests on each model tested: - a frontal impact test, the car impacts a rigid barrier - an offset frontal impact test, 40% of the width of the car is striking a deformable barrier - a pole test, the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole - a side impact test, a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door A series of pedestrian tests are conducted with different impactors, adult and child head form, lower and upper leg form and whiplash tests are performed on a sled. Active safety is tested based on the car’s equipment: autonomous emergency braking systems (car to car, with a pedestrian and a cyclist target), lane support and speed assist technologies and seatbelt reminders.
