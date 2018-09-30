Musk Email: Let’s Go All Out Sunday For Victory Beyond All Expectations
In a last-minute push, Tesla CEO emails employees to urge an all-out Sunday.
As the world awaits Tesla’s Q3 earnings report, early indications point towards profit.
Musk penned an email to all of Tesla’s employees on Saturday. The email states:
Today is the end of the third quarter and it’s believed that Tesla will soon report a Q3 profit, but Musk is pushing for more, more and more. Mostly Model 3 deliveries, but the S and X will be in the mix, too.
In a just a few hours, InsideEVs will begin to report on our sales expectations for Tesla and a few other automakers. So, stay tuned for more to come soon.
Elon sent this email to all employees:
“We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday). If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations.”
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) September 30, 2018
Source: Bloomberg
@ Eric Loveday
“In a just a few hours, InsideEVs will begin to report on our sales expectations for Tesla and a few other automakers. So, stay tuned for more to come soon.”
You mean already today (30 September), or tomorrow (1 October)?
We will provide our expectations for US GM and Tesla deliveries in our ‘What to Expect this month’ article based on deliveries through Friday and projecting sales data for saturday and sunday (and Monday for GM). So the final numbers might increase or decrease depending on how well they execute deliveries this weekend.
Following that, expect final sales breakdowns and an update to the chart during the week after GM and Tesla release their quarterly numbers. We will compare it to our own, filtering out est canadian Model 3 sales (that finally saw a boost in september.)
OK
Already looking forward to it.
Thanks
Dear Mr. Wade Malone. Please don’t provide any estimate until 2018-09-30 23:59:59, let the thrill and zeal build up.
And any time >= 2018-10-01 00:00:00 provide the estimate / detail that you have so that the 1st estimate contains the sales of yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday).
I think this means profit it close, but not yet guaranteed in Q3. Not that it does matter much since it will be there in Q4. However, imagine the joy of the shorts if Tesla would be just 10 dollars in the red. And imagine the press: “Tesla misses sales forecast!”
So Musks last effort is understandable.
Why does every email in this company leak? It is so simple to find leakers (just change small parts of the email for each department/team, etc.) or does Musk now use “leaked emails” instead of twitter?
The question is not, if they make a profit, but how high the RoI will be.
Look another lopp is moving the goalposts again.
“The question is not, if they make a profit, but how high the RoI will be.”
Have you forgotten your mantra already? Remember Tesla is supposed to run out of cash and collapse under the load of debt and bad credit before end of year. Your collective reputation as financial analysts is on the line…..but don’t fret too much. The penalty for being so embarassingly wrong is you have to create a new handle to avoid the stench of your prior posts.
Winston Churchill said this in 1942 after a big victory in North Africa:
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
If Tesla reports very strong results this week, what significance will history attach to that date pertaining to fossil fuels? Will it be considered the beginning, the end, the end of the beginning, or the beginning of the end? Or something else, perhaps?
The shorts will say it is not sustainable! For me it is the beginning of the end of the shorts!
Every tesla produced is a win for every earthling. Just another car that will never use a drop of gas.
No. We should stop producing cars no matter what the propulsion is.
Hopefully they are profitable in Q3, even if it is just by $0.02… One more short seller narrative destroyed…
Every Tesla sold creates a marketing win. People see it driven, people hear good things from the owners, and people wish they could drive one. That’s one of the reasons that Tesla does not need to create the standard advertising campaign. The word of mouth is enough.
He mentioned close to profitability, that means still they suffered losses, but much lesser. 2018-Q4 will see the profit, whether that profit will be good enough to compensate the losses in 2018-Q3 is not know.