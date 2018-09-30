2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

In a last-minute push, Tesla CEO emails employees to urge an all-out Sunday.

As the world awaits Tesla’s Q3 earnings report, early indications point towards profit.

Musk penned an email to all of Tesla’s employees on Saturday. The email states:

We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow. If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations.

Today is the end of the third quarter and it’s believed that Tesla will soon report a Q3 profit, but Musk is pushing for more, more and more. Mostly Model 3 deliveries, but the S and X will be in the mix, too.

Elon sent this email to all employees:

