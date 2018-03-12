Mercedes Trademarks Over One Dozen EQ Names
Mercedes-Benz’ EQ brand for electric cars is expected to have multiple signs to distinguish the various versions.
It was recently discovered that Mercedes-Benz filed multiple trademarks for names in Canada for EQA and EQB models:
- EQA 200 EQB 200
- EQA 250 EQB 250
- EQA 260 EQB 260
- EQA 300 EQB 300
- EQA 320 EQB 320
- EQA 350 EQB 350
- EQA 360 EQB 360
It’s not clear what the number means, kW, hp or range, but we welcome news that different versions available. The strange thing is that many of those numbers are very close to each others. Perhaps there should be a bit more of a spread in naming and variations?
The first EQ model on the market will be the EQC SUV in 2019, but there were no recent trademarks filed for this one. The EQA is a hatchback, while EQB hasn’t yet been identified.
Overall, Mercedes intends to introduce several BEVs and we recall five names being registered in the UK back in 2016: EQA, EQC, EQE, EQG and EQS.
I’ll take the EQA with the “Most Range”…If Reasonably Reasonably .
Maybe ” more than x” miles
EQA AMG Please
My hunch is range, but could just as easily be kW, but honestly could indicate both. Nice thing with EV is you can use the same motor for a 200 kW car and a 360 kW car and just provide more current via a larger battery, that also happens to give you added range.
I don’t think it’s range, because in some countries you use miles and in some km, so a 200 in the US would be a 320 in Canada.
And then there are different driving cycles, so probably hp, or kW.
It’s probably neither, I guess they will keep their numbering scheme, where the numbers once meant displacement (200 = 2 liter) and they now are arbitrary performance numbers to make a sorting possible. Otherwise there would be a lot of motors with 200 for example because you can offer a wide range of performance with different turbos and such.
My guess is that it will be related to power and power in return will be related to battery capacity. So something like:
200 = 100 kW, 60 kWh
250 = 120 kW, 60 kWh
260 = 130 kW, 75 kWh
300 = 160 kW, 75 kWh
or the such
When it’s all said and done,it’s their own interpretation of what they’re trying to convey…