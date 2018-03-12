Mercedes Trademarks Over One Dozen EQ Names

18 hours ago by Mark Kane

Mercedes-Benz’ EQ brand for electric cars is expected to have multiple signs to distinguish the various versions.

It was recently discovered that Mercedes-Benz filed multiple trademarks for names in Canada for EQA and EQB models:

EQA 200 EQB 200

EQA 250 EQB 250

EQA 260 EQB 260

EQA 300 EQB 300

EQA 320 EQB 320

EQA 350 EQB 350

EQA 360 EQB 360

It’s not clear what the number means, kW, hp or range, but we welcome news that different versions available. The strange thing is that many of those numbers are very close to each others. Perhaps there should be a bit more of a spread in naming and variations?

The first EQ model on the market will be the EQC SUV in 2019, but there were no recent trademarks filed for this one. The EQA is a hatchback, while EQB hasn’t yet been identified.

Overall, Mercedes intends to introduce several BEVs and we recall five names being registered in the UK back in 2016: EQA, EQC, EQE, EQG and EQS.

Source: Autoguide