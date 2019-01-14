Mercedes-Benz Developing EQB Small Electric SUV
The BEV and PHEV versions of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB are coming
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch a new GLB small SUV (internal codename X247). According to the latest news, it will come in several powertrain options. This includes gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric as the Mercedes-Benz EQB. The new model will be directly comparable to the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Lexus NX.
The GLB reveal is expected later this year. The all-electric version probably will be ready no earlier than 2020. It will distinguish itself from conventional versions by details:
“In a move similar to that undertaken with the larger GLC and its electrically powered EQ C sibling, the GLB will provide the basis for the zero-emission EQ B model. It will feature uniquely styled front and rear ends, dedicated wheel designs and other detailed design changes that are said to lower its drag co-efficient below 0.30.
Inside, the dashboard is shared with other new A-Class models. Along with digital instruments, its infotainment system supports Mercedes’ new MBUX operating system, which brings both standard touchscreen and optional speech control.”
The EQB probably will be a long-range (310 miles/500 km), dual motor all-wheel drive model. However, it’s too early to tell for sure.
The plug-in hybrid GLB EQ Power is expected to get up to 62 miles (100 km) of all-electric range, as well as a 2.0L gasoline engine and all-wheel drive (one gearbox-mounted electric motor mounted in the front and second one in the rear in the form of a ZF rear axle). Since the battery will be installed within the floor, trunk capacity should remain on par with gasoline version.
Source: Autocar
So what of the electric B-Class? Is that dead, or will it be called something else? If it’s dead, does no one have any plans to bring out a sensible non-CUV/SUV EV with a decent trunk that I can put bikes and skis in?
Yes, unfortunately they already stopped production back in 2017. They still managed to sell 135 remaining units in US in 2018 (132 from January to May), so now it’s basically dead.
Well, the B Class was a crappy compliance vehicle. There was interest in it at our NDEW event though.
I’m just waiting for the GLA Hybrid or Electric. Even the ICE GLA didn’t make it onto the 2019 roadmap even after lots of spy shots and testing
That sounds like an appealing small car. The low drag coefficient makes me think this will look more like a Subaru than a typical US-SUV, which is great. I find the basic design kind of silly for something that drives around town.
I think dual motor and 200+ miles of range is the one feature that is missing from the current drop of smaller EVs. I bet this thing will be a little rocket-ship with better than 300 hp. Now if someone would put those features into a sub-40,000$ car.