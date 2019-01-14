Mercedes-Benz Developing EQB Small Electric SUV

1 H BY MARK KANE

The BEV and PHEV versions of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB are coming

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch a new GLB small SUV (internal codename X247). According to the latest news, it will come in several powertrain options. This includes gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric as the Mercedes-Benz EQB. The new model will be directly comparable to the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Lexus NX.

The GLB reveal is expected later this year. The all-electric version probably will be ready no earlier than 2020. It will distinguish itself from conventional versions by details:

“In a move similar to that undertaken with the larger GLC and its electrically powered EQ C sibling, the GLB will provide the basis for the zero-emission EQ B model. It will feature uniquely styled front and rear ends, dedicated wheel designs and other detailed design changes that are said to lower its drag co-efficient below 0.30. Inside, the dashboard is shared with other new A-Class models. Along with digital instruments, its infotainment system supports Mercedes’ new MBUX operating system, which brings both standard touchscreen and optional speech control.”

The EQB probably will be a long-range (310 miles/500 km), dual motor all-wheel drive model. However, it’s too early to tell for sure.

The plug-in hybrid GLB EQ Power is expected to get up to 62 miles (100 km) of all-electric range, as well as a 2.0L gasoline engine and all-wheel drive (one gearbox-mounted electric motor mounted in the front and second one in the rear in the form of a ZF rear axle). Since the battery will be installed within the floor, trunk capacity should remain on par with gasoline version.

Source: Autocar