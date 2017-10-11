How Mercedes-Benz Intends To Go All-Electric With Its Vans

20 hours ago by Mark Kane

Mercedes-Benz is gearing for the future of inner-city transport, developing two van models – the fully electric Vito and Sprinter.

By 2019, the German manufacturer intends to invest a total of €150 million into electrifying its commercial range vans.

Battery packs will be manufactured by Deutsche Accumotive in Kamenz, Germany. While the electric power-trains will also be developed in-house, and produced in one of Daimler’s plants in Germany.

Leading this effort, Hermes has already ordered 1,500 Vito and Sprinter vans by 2020. Pilot of this project is scheduled for 2018.

“Hermes and Mercedes-Benz Vans have agreed on a comprehensive, strategic partnership to electrify the logistics company’s vehicle fleet. In 2018, the companies will launch battery-electric vehicles in real-time operations, initially as part of a pilot phase in Stuttgart and Hamburg. The venture focusses on verifying the cost-efficiency, sustainability and everyday suitability of zero emission delivery vehicles on the last mile. Thanks to these silent vehicles that produce zero local emissions, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Hermes Germany intend to make a sustainable contribution to optimising inner-city delivery traffic.”

Interestingly, Mercedes already has designs for an on-demand shuttle services throughout Europe, and has invested some $50 million dollars into a new JV with Via.

As a result, by the end of next year Via will offer the Vito Tourer BEV for ride sharing in London, with additional cities branching out thereafter.