Honda E Prototype To Spawn Into Family Of Small Electric Cars

More cute tiny EVs coming to us from Honda.

The recently presented Honda e Prototype is just a preview of the production version of a small city electric car, scheduled for market launch by the end of 2019.

It would be a waste to develop a new EV platform for A- and B-segment and to stop at a single model, so it’s only a matter of time before the Japanese manufacturer will introduce more small EVs. Honda e prototype project manager Kohei Hitomi confirmed that the platform could be used for a range of EVs.

The next model could be sporty two-seater Honda Sports EV Concept, which already attracted a lot of positive comments in 2017. With rear-wheel drive and decent power output, it could be fun to drive EV.

“It can be any car. It can be a sporty car or a box-type car. Personally, I’d very much welcome a sporty car on that platform.”
We’d welcome more electric Hondas. However, we’d like to see them come with range of 150 miles or more and to be sold here in the U.S.

Source: Autocar

Robert Weekley

Can Honda make EV’s as popular as the Chevy Sprint was, when it came out, back in 1995? I ended up in a Nissan Micra, since a Sprint was already hard to get, as it sold out like Monday Morning Coffee!

A 100 Mile Range EV, for $15,000 to $20,000 would be an interesting space point, among EV”s!

37 minutes ago
Yves Laurin

Why do they have to look weird

2 minutes ago