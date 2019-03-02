Honda E Prototype To Spawn Into Family Of Small Electric Cars
More cute tiny EVs coming to us from Honda.
The recently presented Honda e Prototype is just a preview of the production version of a small city electric car, scheduled for market launch by the end of 2019.
It would be a waste to develop a new EV platform for A- and B-segment and to stop at a single model, so it’s only a matter of time before the Japanese manufacturer will introduce more small EVs. Honda e prototype project manager Kohei Hitomi confirmed that the platform could be used for a range of EVs.
The next model could be sporty two-seater Honda Sports EV Concept, which already attracted a lot of positive comments in 2017. With rear-wheel drive and decent power output, it could be fun to drive EV.
“It can be any car. It can be a sporty car or a box-type car. Personally, I’d very much welcome a sporty car on that platform.”
Source: Autocar
2 Comments on "Honda E Prototype To Spawn Into Family Of Small Electric Cars"
Can Honda make EV’s as popular as the Chevy Sprint was, when it came out, back in 1995? I ended up in a Nissan Micra, since a Sprint was already hard to get, as it sold out like Monday Morning Coffee!
A 100 Mile Range EV, for $15,000 to $20,000 would be an interesting space point, among EV”s!
Why do they have to look weird