Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Outsells Honda Clarity PHEV To Capture Sales Crown
Prius Prime crowned plug-in hybrid champ the in U.S. last month by a wide margin.
Believe it or not, the Honda Clarity PHEV that had topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart for three months in a row has now been dethroned.
For three consecutive months, we estimated that the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid outsold the Toyota Prius Prime in the U.S. However, the tide changed in March as the Prius Prime logged an impressive 1,820 sales (*estimated).
Looking Back
By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S. for the first time ever. Then, it again topped the PHEV sales chart in January by edging out the Toyota Prius Prime. Clarity PHEV sales for January checked in at 1,192 units, to the Prime’s reported 1,123. But in February, the race tightened up considerably with just 8 sales separating the two models. Clarity PHEV sales came in officially at 1,213 to Prius Prime estimated sales of 1,205 in February.
Along Comes March
With the close of March came a new top-selling plug-in hybrid. The Toyota Prius Prime regained the #1 spot by selling 1,820 units (*estimated) compared to the Honda Clarity PHEV’s 1,311 sales. The Clarity has remained rock steady in its sales figures (see chart below), while the Prius Prime seems to encounter some swings.
In 2018, the Prius Prime was more often than not the top-selling PHEV month after month. However, the Clarity’s rise to the top came shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime and in March it was the Prime that took home the top spot.
If we include pure electric cars in the mix, the Tesla Model 3 easily takes the #1 spot with 10,175 estimated sales in the U.S. in March.
I’d expected Clarity to send Toyota back to the plugin PHEV drawing board. Can’t argue with the equity in the Toyota and Prius names but Clarity has Prime beat in every way. BTW, all the Clarity ‘issues’ CR highlighted are resolved in a few TSB software updates. Sometimes CR scare mongering hurts their followers by driving them to an inferior choice for minor and/or short term issues.
In terms of appealing to both the wallet of consumers and the inventory of dealers, much lower MSRP is key. That vital purchase-priority is how automakers will be able to reach beyond the early-adopter stage (tax-credits available) to achieve sustainable high-volume sales for a profit.
Toyota has that aspect nailed.