This Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Hides Electric Secret: It’s A Rivian R1T

Sightings are apparently very common in the Detroit, Michigan area.

And those who see it think it’s nothing more than some sort of odd-looking Ford F-150.

But they are dead wrong.

If you spot a Ford F-150 pickup truck that looks a bit odd, there’s a reason. It’s not a Ford at all. It is, in fact, a Rivian R1T electric truck.

Hiding beneath the exterior is the bones of a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck. Apparently, there are dozens of these trucks out testing in and around Detroit.

Rivian has selected the F-150 because it doesn’t stand out (it’s the #1 selling truck in the U.S.) Since the F-150 is such a common sight, few would think twice upon seeing one on the roads. That makes it a perfect donor vehicle for testing it upcoming Rivian R1T out in the real world.

We’ve spotted the R1T disguised as a Ford F-150 once while it was charging and then again doing some off-road testing, but we’ve yet to see it just out and about on the streets.

We’ve seen a plug-in Ford F-150 too, but that’s a Ford project that is unrelated to Rivian.

So, keep your eyes peeled for these plug-in F-150s. There are two types, one of which is not a Ford, but both are electric trucks.

