These Are The 5 Best Used EV Deals For Range: Study

There are more great used EVs to choose from than ever.

These are the ones that cost the least for the most range.

They include Hyundais, a Chevy, and a Kia.

Now is an unusual time to buy a used EV. While electric vehicles haven't historically been great investments, losing their value relatively quickly, prices are actually starting to rise. According to data from Recurrent, used EV prices are up 5.1% since January, and mostly in the affordable car range. While you typically don't want to buy high, there are still some great deals to be had on used electric cars now that so many are coming off their leases.

Recurrent, which analyzes range retention in EVs on the road, crunched the numbers and identified the EVs that represent the best dollar-to-range ratio. This is based on how much range people get in the real world, and pricing gathered across dealer listings. If range is your most valued metric, check one of these five cars, which Recurrent labels the most undervalued used EVs on the market right now.

Hyundai Kona Electric — $20,200 (avg. used price) and ~300 miles of real-world range Hyundai Ioniq 6 — $24,400 (avg. used price) and ~340 miles of range Hyundai Ioniq 5 — $26,000 (avg. used price) and ~350 miles of range Chevy Bolt — $21,300 (avg. used price) and ~280 miles of range Kia Niro EV — $23,300 300 (avg. used price) and ~300 miles of range

Recurrent's data shows that Hyundai, Kia, and Toyota EVs overdeliver on their EPA range estimates, while Teslas seem to slightly underperform, netting around 90% of their EPA estimates.

What do you think?

This list changes a bit if you factor in charging speed rather than range, and that adds a Tesla in the mix. If you have a decent commute, or regularly take long road trips, the ability to charge quickly might be of more importance than outright range. While Hyundai's Ioniq siblings still feature on this list, there are a few newcomers.

Photo by: InsideEVs

Hyundai Ioniq 5 — $26,000 (avg. used price) and ~6 minutes to add 100 miles Hyundai Ioniq 6 — $24,400 (avg. used price) and ~9 minutes to add 100 miles Kia EV6 — $27,900 (avg. used price) and ~9 minutes to add 100 miles Tesla Model 3 — $27,500 (avg. used price) and ~13 minutes to add 100 miles Polestar 2 — $27,900 (avg. used price) and ~15 minutes to add 100 miles

It isn't hard to see that Hyundai dominates the used EV value market, both in terms of range and charge speed. Customers who value other stuff, like cabin tech, assisted driving, or performance might want to look elsewhere, but the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 seem to be some of the best overall used EV values in the game. Other than that, there are plenty of great used EVs on the market coming off lease deals. And now that used EV prices are starting to rise slightly, your used EV purchase could hold its value well. If you've been waiting to buy, now's a great time.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy