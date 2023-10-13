InsideEVs is proud to present episode 182 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.com and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss a bunch of new electric Kias, including the EV3, EV4, and EV5. We'll talk about Toyota's solid-state battery progress too.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss new color wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y, Cybertruck production estimates, and how Tesla prices continue to fall.

