As with all Electric vehicles, there are many different ways to charge both the Rivian R1T and R1S. Owners can charge the vehicles using the supplied dual-voltage Rivian mobile charger, they can purchase a 240-volt level 2 charger and they can also charge the vehicle from a CCS-equipped DC fast charger.

However, the time to charge the vehicle will vary greatly depending on what equipment is used to charge the vehicle. To help explain how to charge a Rivian vehicle, as well as how long it takes, we've put together this Rivian charging deep dive guide.

Level 1 (120-v) Charging

All Rivian vehicles come with a dual-voltage portable Rivian mobile charger which is stored under the false floor inside the frunk. Using the 120-volt adapter, owners can plug into a simple household outlet and charge their vehicle, but be prepared to wait a while. That's because it would take over four days to fully recharge a completely depleted battery.

Most owners won't rely on level-one charging but can do so in a pinch. Charging from a 120-volt outlet, owners will only add about 2-3 miles of range per hour of charging.

Level 2 (240-v) Charging

The Rivian mobile charger also has a 240-volt, NEMA 14-50 adapter which allows users to plug into a NEMA 14-50 outlet and charge at 32-amps (7.7 kW). In doing so, the mobile charger will add about 15 miles of range per hour of charge and fully recharge the battery in 18 hours.

However, there are other level-two charging options that can deliver more power to the vehicle. A 40-amp charger can deliver 9.6 kW and will add about 20 miles of range per hour and fully charge the R1T or R1S in 14 hours.

If owners want the fastest home charging solution, they will need to purchase and hardwire a 48-amp (11.5 kW) charger. Rivian sells a 48-amp charger for $800, but owners can use any 48-amp charger that is equipped with a J1772 connector. They can even charge their vehicles from a 48-amp Tesla Wall connector, but they would also need a Tesla to J1772 adapter.

Using a 48-amp charger, Rivian vehicles will add about 25 miles of range per hour and fully recharge in about 12 hours.

DC Fast (400-v) Charging

The Rivian R1T and R1S can accept up to 220 kW from a DC fast charger. You do however need to first find a charger that can deliver that much power and not all DC fast chargers can do so. Rivian is beginning to build out a network of high-speed DC fast chargers for its customers, but that endeavor has just begun, and will be a few years before the network is prolific.

In order to charge at the highest power, you'll need to find a 350 kW DC fast charger, and when you do the R1T and R1S can charge from 10% to 80% in about 40 to 45 minutes. Unlike level one and level two charging, the charging rate slows down as the state of charge increases, so the fastest charging always happens before the battery is about 70% charged. Up to that point, you can add about 4.5 miles of range for every minute of charging, but once the vehicle is 80% charged, the charging rate slows all the way down to less than one mile per minute.

Of course, your charging times may be slightly different, depending on battery temperature and the output that the charging station is capable of delivering. So check out the video and let us know your questions in the comment section below.