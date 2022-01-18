There has been a lot of news in the electric truck space lately, with GM unveiling the Silverado EV and Tesla reportedly delaying Cybertruck production until 2023.

In the latest episode of The Plugged-In Podcast we discuss the above and also weigh in on what (on paper) looks to be the smarter choice between the Ford F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV, as well as briefly discussing Kandi's not so powerful (but still pretty damn expensive) upcoming electric pickup.