Ryan Shaw recently took delivery of a brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid. To say he's excited would be an understatement. Shaw has been enamored with the car for some time, and to actually have his own is a dream come true. However, he's made a new video exposing several issues with the car.

Shaw is a huge Tesla fan through and through, and he makes no attempt to hide that. At the same time, he tries to be sure to include issues and/or concerns in his video reviews of Tesla's vehicles, though there are often few.

In the video above, rather than tell us all about how amazing the Plaid is, and throw in a few minor issues, Shaw decided to devote an entire video to the Model S Plaid's most notable issues, and there are several. Or, at least, the most notable issues he's had with his personal Plaid. We will say upfront, however, Shaw explains why he thinks the Plaid is still worth it, as well as how Tesla has fixed some of the problems already, and will fix the others over time.

The Model S Plaid is a $130,000 car. It costs a whopping $40,000 more than the refreshed Model S Long Range, and only thanks to its quicker acceleration. While the Plaid is cheap compared to legendary sports cars and supercars, it's still a major investment. Tesla fans tend to argue that even though their vehicles have plenty of issues, none of them are enough to steer them away from the brand, and the automaker's positives outweigh the negatives.

Shaw points out that Tesla has obvious issues with quality control. As the company launches new cars, and more importantly, its most expensive, flagship model, people expect better build quality and fit and finish. Shaw also makes it clear that not all Tesla cars have obvious quality issues, and those concerns are usually something you need to look closely to discover. The cars don't just look like junk that was thrown together, though in rare cases, the issues can be pretty glaring.

Shaw draws our attention to issues that include loose interior door trim, a dent in the bumper, excess adhesive on the window trim, an exterior door handle that's not flush like the others, and a tear in the car's carpet.

It took a few weeks to get the car fixed, but Tesla replaced the bumper and fixed the door handle. The other issues should be resolved when Shaw returns to the service center.

Once you've had a chance to watch the video, let us know if you think these issues are unacceptable. Would you take delivery with any such concerns present? Is it okay that Tesla is still delivering cars in this condition, only to fix the issues after the fact? Leave us your thoughts below.