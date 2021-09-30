Tesla fan, owner, and popular YouTube personality Ryan Shaw finally did it. He just took delivery of the new Tesla Model S Plaid. We're proud of Shaw for being able to pull this off, but he credits his fans and his channel for providing him with the ability to order the world's quickest car.

Shaw says he never would have expected to own a car like the Model S Plaid. However, his hard work on his channel, along with the support of Tesla and EV fans across the globe made the fantasy a reality. The best part here is we can all benefit from Shaw's extensive coverage of the refreshed Model S.

For those unaware, Tesla "refreshed" the Model S, primarily on the inside, for 2021. It comes in a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range configuration, which starts at $89,990. The Long Range is basically the same car as the Plaid, though it takes an extra second to rocket to 60 mph. The Plaid starts at $129,990 and boasts a tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup, over 1,020 peak horsepower, a sub-2-second zero-to-60-mph time, and 396 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Shaw has only owned the Plaid for about a week, and he's already put over 1,100 miles on it. He says much like other Tesla vehicles, it's hard to tell there has been a "refresh," at least from the outside. However, inside, the current generation Model S is completely updated.

As anyone could have guessed, Shaw is enamored with the Plaid's acceleration. However, the new Model S has much more to offer than just performance. It's spacious, comfortable, and much more upscale and well-equipped than the outgoing model. Moreover, with about 400 miles of range and room for the whole family and their gear, the Model S Plaid is a truly practical road trip car, not to mention the new rear-seat touch screen.

Shaw points out that the steering yoke is a bit difficult to manage. Added to that, Tesla has removed the stalks and replaced them with buttons on the yoke. He says most people who are criticizing Tesla for the yoke haven't driven the car, or at least not much. Shaw says they should drive the car for a week before making a decision. Your muscle memory will hinder you, but just like anything else, you'll get used to it.

As far as fit and finish are concerned, Shaw's car is in relatively good shape. It's well-put-together and quiet inside. However, it wasn't perfect at delivery time. Shaw had to have a few issues corrected before driving off. There's also a small dent in the bumper, which Tesla will replace free of charge, though Shaw has to wait for the parts to arrive.

Carve out some time to watch the video in full, since there's no way to cover all the details here. There's a lot of information to digest, as Shaw talks about the Plaid for over 30 minutes. When you're done watching, scroll down to our comment section and grace us with your takeaways. Would you buy the Model S Plaid if money was no object?