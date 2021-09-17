Who better than Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) to take us on an in-depth tour of the upcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning fully electric pickup truck? We're sure there's a multitude of answers to this question since each person has their own favorite car reviewer. Regardless, we appreciate Alex's coverage, and we were certainly excited to get his take on the Lightning.

As Alex reminds us, while Rivian just delivered the first all-electric pickup truck in the US – its compelling and highly capable R1T – Ford will likely still be the champ when it comes to bringing the first full-size electric pickup to market. Moreover, the F-150 Lightning stands to be the first full-size EV of any kind on our shores, unless GM beats the Lightning to market with its upcoming Hummer EV. It has been confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck is delayed until at least late 2022, so it's no longer in the race.

Even if the Hummer arrives first, it's far from affordable. Unlike the F-150 Lightning, which is designed to appeal to the masses – and as far as we can tell, it already has – the Hummer EV will be a niche vehicle: Alex writes about the F-150 Lightning:

"With up to 563 horsepower, max payload of 2,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds of trailering when properly equipped, this should also be one of the most capable trucks in America... As long as you don't need to drive more than 230 miles in the base model, 300 miles in the big-battery model when empty and likely considerably less when fully loaded towing a trailer..."

Alex spends over 12 minutes taking us on a detailed walkaround of the F-150 Lightning inside and out. You'll also get to see the electric pickup truck driving around a small Autocross course. Sadly, Alex wasn't able to drive the truck, but he got to ride in it around the course.

The video is packed with information, so we'll leave you to it. However, once you've had a chance to watch it through, please hit the comment section and share your takeaways and opinions.