If you're in the market for an electric car, there's a good chance you're eyeing the Tesla Model 3 and/or Model Y. If you're not considering either of these cars, there are many folks that would encourage you to put both on your list, as they're two of the most popular EVs on the market today, and arguably, for good reason. How can you decide between these two compelling Tesla models?

How about a detailed Model 3 versus Model Y buyer's guide? Seeing these cars side by side should certainly help you decide which may be best for you.

For folks whose EV purchase comes down to their budget, the decision between these two Tesla cars may be simple. The Model 3 is much less expensive than the Model Y, mostly because the Model 3 is available in the Standard Range Plus configuration. The Model 3 SR+ carries a starting price of around $40,000. It's a single motor rear-wheel-drive vehicle with 262 miles of EPA-estimated range.

The Model Y was briefly available in Standard Range form, and it seems there are plans for a cheaper model to return in the future. However, for now, the least expensive version is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range, which starts at around $54,000. It's much roomier than the Model 3, and it has 100 additional miles of EPA range (326 miles). Aside from a few key details, the Model 3 and Model Y are essentially the same car. So, the real question here is whether the Model Y is worth the extra $14,000.

As with any of these comparisons, the final decision comes down to your budget and priorities. If you need a relatively inexpensive, sporty, and capable EV, the Model 3 is a solid option. If you need a more family-friendly vehicle with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, as well as an optional child-sized third row, the Model Y is the better option.

Check out Cleanerwatt's in-depth side-by-side comparison of the Model 3 and Model Y. Then, let us know which you'd choose, and why? In addition, do you think the Model Y is worth an extra $14,000?