With many vehicles that are available with both conventional ICE powertrains and as electrified plug-in hybrids, many who review them end up recommending the first option. They argue that for the average car buyer who doesn’t charge every day, ICE is a better choice, but in this video, Alex on Auto thoroughly recommends the 55 TFSIe version of the Audi Q5 crossover.

In fact, Alex the reviewer says that the plug-in hybrid is the best variant of Q5 that you can buy. He also expresses his view that the Q5 is at the top of its class, superior to similar offerings from other automakers, such as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Genesis GV70, Acura RDX or the Lexus NX (not all of these have PHEV variants, though).

His arguments in favor of the latest Q5 in general and the plug-in hybrid specifically are that it looks good, it has plenty of performance while also being the smoothest PHEV powertrain in its class, its a great interior, as well as its 14.1 kWh battery provides decent electric range (19 miles, according to EPA estimates). His second favorite comparable vehicle from the same class doesn’t come from Germany - he recommends the Volvo XC60 PHEV instead.

When I drove the BMW X3 30e last year, after having previously driven several non-electrified versions of it, I too ended up saying the PHEV is the pick of the X3 range, although my recommendation still came with a major asterisk - if you can’t commit to charging it preferably every day, then the benefits you will reap will be minimal, and if you use it as you would a normal X3 and never charge it, the vehicle might even prove less efficient.