Which Tesla is the best? Is that a silly question? Yes and no. It really depends on how you look at it. There isn't one Tesla vehicle that is the best for everyone. This can be said about any lineup of vehicles. The best Tesla is the one that fits your budget and priorities.

With that, if money was no object, while many people would likely choose the flagship, top-of-the-line Model S Plaid+, others still might not pick that car as the Tesla that's truly the best for them. There are plenty of considerations when buying a new car, and if it's your first time buying an electric car, the decision is probably even more difficult.

While there is no BEST Tesla, we think YouTuber Carter Jones is right on target offering a comparison of the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. You can be certain loads of folks have Googled "Which Tesla is best?", and Carter's video provides valuable details that can help you decide which is best for you.

Tesla's vehicles are super-popular right now. As if they weren't already the world's best-selling EVs, now that legacy OEMs like Ford are bringing compelling options to market, interest in the segment is rising. Not to mention the Biden Administration's push to further incentivize electric cars and charging infrastructure.

If you place an order for a new Tesla right now, chances are you'll have to wait weeks or even months to take delivery. Tesla is reportedly sold out for the quarter, and it's dealing with the same global chip shortage as most brands. The used market is also seeing greater demand, less inventory, and rising prices.

With everything happening in the global automotive space, it's the perfect time to start making some decisions about what you might choose as your next vehicle. Is it time to consider an EV? If so, is Tesla the answer? Which Tesla best fits your lifestyle? Carter Jones writes:

"The best Tesla is subjective and each Tesla model will fit different needs. This video will help you decide which Tesla to buy and explain the Tesla models and prices. This Tesla model comparison will break down the price, range, size, and features to give you a better understanding of which Tesla is right for you."

Check out the video for all the details. Then, head down to our comment section to let us know which Tesla is best for you.