Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs provides an in-depth and worthwhile review of the electric crossover after 20,000 miles. However, we have to wonder, why is he in his underwear?

The Model Y came to market about a year ago, so it's high time for reviews. You may remember, the Model Y hit the US market in March 2020. Who knew at the time that the electric crossover would begin its journey way ahead of schedule, and right alongside a global pandemic?

At any rate, it seemed the Model Y may not have sold really well at the very beginning. Automotive plants were shut down, car sales dropped, people stopped traveling, and many people switched to working from home. What a year it was, and we're just finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Feel free to knock on some wood, would you? With that said, we do know the Model Y is selling exceptionally well now.

We've been following Tesla Model Y owners who gook delivery of their vehicles early on, since many of them publish regular reviews of the electric "SUV." We've covered several from Gjeebs, who has now hit a whopping 20,000 miles. Of course, under normal circumstances, there are many people who drive 20,000 miles or more in a year. However, 20,000 miles on an electric car in a pandemic year is a feat that deserves attention, especially since many reviews of the Model Y direct attention to its subpar build quality.

We still read all sorts of reports about Tesla's continued inconsistencies with the build quality and overall fit and finish. However, we also get a ton of reviews of Tesla vehicles that have yet to fall apart. After one year and 20,000 miles, folks should have a pretty good idea of whether or not the Model Y is a solid crossover.

If you're considering buying a Model Y, or really any Tesla vehicle, this video is definitely worth your time. Gjeebs summarizes the Model Y's 20,000-mile journey in great detail. He shares:

"This is the 20,000 mile review/update on my 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range. I cover everything I have done to the car since delivery and issues I have had with the 20" wheels. This will be very helpful if you are looking to buy a Tesla Model Y and I hope you enjoy it."

After you've had time to watch the review, leave us a comment below. Did you buy a Model Y?