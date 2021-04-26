Now that the Ford Mustang Mach-E has launched, customers are finally getting the chance to experience the great driving characteristics of the first all-electric Mustang. But with today's connected cars, first impressions are also very dependant on the infotainment system, as it controls so many of the vehicle's functions.

The Mustang Mach-E is no exception. In fact, with Ford's new SYNC 4 system, the infotainment system of the Mach-E plays a far bigger role in a Mustang than ever before. The brilliant 15.5-inch center touchscreen provides the perfect canvas to fulfill Ford's promise of "Your 'stang. Your style."

We put together the above video so you can really get to know the different settings and controls in the Mustang Mach-E, and get a feel for how this new version of SYNC 4 operates. We learned there really are myriad of different settings that allow Mach-E owners to personalize their vehicle to exactly how they like it.

Switching between the Mach-E's three drive modes of Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled, as well as adjusting the regenerative braking response of its One-Pedal Driving feature, is a simple and easy task because of how Ford engineers designed the system. One thing of note is that the vehicle remembers your drive mode and One-Pedal-Driving setting from the last time you drove the vehicle.

Therefore, there's no need to reconfigure the vehicle to your preferences each time you get into the Mach-E. Some other EVs reset the vehicle back to the "normal" driving mode each time it's turned off, but the Mach-E will retain your configured setting until you change them.

We also found that controlling the numerous features of the Mach-E's advanced driver's assist systems is simple and quick without the need to scroll through layers of screens, as is the case with the complex infotainment systems found in many other cars.

Check out the video and let us know if we missed anything. We're sure Mach-E owners would appreciate any useful tips you may have discovered that make personalizing their car a cinch.