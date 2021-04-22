Tesla doesn't rely on traditional model years for its vehicles. It also claims it doesn't refresh its cars, though that has been proven false over the years. The reason Tesla makes this claim is to emphasize the fact that its cars are forever evolving, not only in terms of their hardware, but also via free over-the-air software updates.

Tesla recently refreshed its Model S and Model X, which is something that has been anticipated for a long time, at least for the flagship Model S. Interestingly, the brand also lightly refreshed its Model 3 to follow suit with the newer Model Y. Some suggest the Model Y has already been slightly updated as well, though minor changes to a model are common among all automakers, especially as they move into their second year on the market.

The Tesla Model 3 has proven that an electric car can not only sell well across the globe, but also outsell competing gas-powered cars. In fact, the Model 3 has been so successful, Tesla built a factory in China in record time to begin producing more Model 3s. Some folks have noted that the Model 3 sedans coming out of the new factory in China are a cut above those produced at the aging Fremont plant.

Fast-forward to the Model Y, and it aims to be Tesla's best-selling product, at least for now. It seemed that might not prove true, as it came to market during the pandemic and didn't appear to be selling remarkably well. However, as time has gone on, the Model Y is proving its success. And, Tesla has started producing and selling the crossover in China, too.

Now, Tesla is on the verge of opening a new factory in Texas and another in Germany. Both aim to begin Model Y production later this year. If you asked CEO Elon Musk, he'd probably tell you these upcoming Model Y crossovers will have better paint, higher overall quality, and perhaps even 4680 cells. Maybe they'll even have structural battery packs?

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt takes all the information we know so far to provide a detailed look at what the "Model Y 2.0" might have to offer. Check out the video and then chime in with your opinions and ideas.