Tesla's vehicles arguably have plenty of initial appeal. Does it wear off as it does with most new products? This guy has been driving his Model Y electric crossover for about a year, and he's put 18,000 miles on it. Now it's time to share his long-term impressions with the world.

It's kind of hard to believe the Tesla Model Y came to market over a year ago. You may remember, Tesla's midsize "SUV" hit the market in March 2020, practically in parallel with the coronavirus pandemic. And, oh what a year it has been.

Fast-forward to the present, and the Model Y has already been slightly updated, and the 3-row model is now available. Meanwhile, a few of the Model Y's long list of rivals are just beginning to come to market: The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

YouTube influencer Gjeebs offers an in-depth look at his Model Y ownership experience thus far, complete with some interesting stories. He covers the car's strengths, as well as its defects and drawbacks, in addition to the time the police came. Wait what?

Gjeebs includes some helpful timestamps in the YouTube video description. They are as follows:

00:22 Model Y Giveaway

1:01​ Exterior Defects

4:40​ 20" Induction Wheels

5:27​ Ride Quality

6:02​ Tire Wear

8:07​ Performance Model Y Giveaway Details!

10:20​ The police came

11:25​ Infotainment System

13:40​ Single Pedal Driving

15:12​ The Seats

16:51​ Drawbacks

22:16​ Conclusion / Hardware Install

Once you've watched the review, scroll down to the comment section and leave us your takeaways. If you own a Model Y, we'd love to hear from you.