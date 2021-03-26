The list of EV options is beginning to grow much more rapidly, with compelling offerings from Ford, Volkswagen, and others. How do these legacy OEMs' EVs stack up? Which is the best all-electric option for families seeking a crossover?

These are solid questions that deserve well-researched answers. While some of our readers may be quick to choose the Tesla Model Y, we give YouTube channel Electrifying Kudos for leaving the Tesla out of this discussion. That's not to say people shouldn't add the Model Y to their list of EV crossovers to consider, but it has been on the market for over a year, so there's already a wealth of information available.

On the flip side, the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are brand-new rivals in the space. In fact, some folks have been waiting for these options to arrive before deciding on their next EV. Taking a deep dive into how the Ford and Volkswagen compare should prove quite helpful to plenty of potential EV owners. It's also important to note that the Model Y isn't yet available in Europe. Electrifying writes:

"We feel as though the statement in the title is one we'll be asking a lot this year – which manufacturer builds the best pure-electric family SUV? We'll kick things off with two of the hottest so far in 2021 – the VW ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. One is the second electric car in an ever-expanding range while the other wears a very famous badge."

In the usual, highly entertaining Electrifying fashion, co-hosts Ginny Buckley and Tom Ford go head-to-head regarding these two new electric crossovers. Check out what they think, and then let us know what you think by starting a conversation in the comment section below.