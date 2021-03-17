Tesla recently refreshed its Model 3, Model S, and Model X. It also already updated its Model Y, which just came to market a year ago this month. Our good friend Andy Slye took the time to put together a video comparing the latest Model Y with the original Model 3.

The Tesla Model Y is based on the Model 3, so they're much the same in many ways. However, when the Model Y first came to market, the Model 3 was about three years old. Sure, it had been updated often over the years, but not yet "refreshed."

Tesla just recently updated the Model 3 to follow suit with the newer Model Y. The primary changes are related to the two vehicles' interior and exterior. More specifically, we're talking about the center console, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, updated rear seats, black exterior trim, etc.

With that said, Tesla has made many more updates some people may not be aware of. This is especially true of potential buyers who may not have owned a Tesla in the past. Depending on where they look, or what they type into a search engine, they may get misinformation about what each Tesla has to offer since the automaker is making constant changes.

Slye's video above covers the following topics. Check it out and share it with people you know who may be shopping for a Model Y or Model 3.

0:00​ Intro

0:52​ Center Console

1:56​ Wireless Charging

2:23​ USB-C Ports

2:35​ Glovebox USB Port

3:04​ New Doors

3:20​ Heated Steering Wheel

3:48​ Door Labels

4:19​ Gen 2 Backseat

4:44​ Exterior Black Trim

5:14​ Heat Pump

5:46​ HEPA Filter

6:13​ Double-Pane Windows

6:40​ Glass Roof

7:03​ Powered Liftgate

7:34​ Adaptive Headlights

Did Andy miss anything significant? Let us know in the comment section below.