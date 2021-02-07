It's the biggest Sunday of the year for the NFL. Two football teams are definitely at odds with one another today. However, it turns out the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one thing in common — their players love Tesla. Whether it’s the torque or the tech, it’s quickly become the go-to car for the best in the NFL.

When Tom Brady arrived last year in Tampa, he was spotted in a Tesla. Meanwhile, last year, players from the Kansas City Chiefs expressed their love of Tesla too on CNBC. Jody Fortson, a wide receiver for the Chiefs, owns a Tesla and says, “It’s like an airplane on wheels. When I’m on the highway, I feels like it’s taking off ... It’s fast ... like 0 to 60 miles per hour in literally two seconds.”

“I know a lot of guys on the team have a Tesla,” said Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. “The technology they have in there is pretty amazing,” he added. And the Chiefs backup quarterback, Chad Henne, owns a Tesla Model X and says he loves how user friendly it is.

Last year, Bloomberg writer Tom Randall actually posted the CNBC clip on Twitter and remarked, "Tesla has achieved Super Bowl marketing nirvana: players from both teams [are] talking up their cars with no one getting paid to do it." He's right — while legacy automakers spend billions on advertising, Tesla spends no money on traditional advertising.

And this isn't the first time CNBC found NFL players that love Tesla. A few years ago, Brett Celek from the Philadelphia Eagles sat down with Jim Cramer and expressed his affinity for Tesla saying, "I love it, I love Elon... I like the Model 3 they came out with [but] personally I want to get their pickup truck... they're a great company."

Denver Broncos' wide receiver Jordan Norwood, pre-retirement, once called his Tesla "out of this world" in an interview. Other NFL players who've shown love for Tesla include BeastMode (aka Marshawn Lynch from the Seattle Seahwks), New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and Green Bay Packers line backer Clay Matthews.

And the NFL isn't the only sports league with pro athletes who have a thing for Tesla. In the NBA, Tesla owners have included two-time MVP Steve Nash, All-Star Blake Griffin, Utah Jazz shooting guard Gordan Daniel Hayward, LaMarcus Aldridge of the Portland Trail Blazers, and superstar Steph Curry.

And it's not just football and basketball stars either, BMX legend Mat Hoffman and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk drive a Tesla too.