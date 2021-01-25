Volkswagen says it has called its new electric hatchback the ID.3 because it is the company’s third game-changing model, after the original Beetle and the Golf. It is a modern reinterpretation of those cars’ formulas, wrapped in a fresh body and riding on bespoke underpinnings specifically designed for electric vehicles.

On paper, there is definitely a lot to like about the ID.3 and it sounds like such a good deal that it seems foolish to buy a conventional ICE Golf with it in the range. But is it actually that good to live with in the real world, or is a Golf still the better all-round choice?

Well, Carfection’s Henry Catchpole has tested the car and he’s drawn some rather pertinent conclusions about it. Off the bat, he says he is a fan of the ID.3 - he even calls it ‘ the future ‘ - even if it’s not quite perfect and there are things that in his view, Volkswagen could have done better.

He argues it’s not a very distinctive looking thing, the handling is a bit odd and the infotainment is glitchy (it occasionally froze, in his experience). Even so, it does almost live up to what Volkswagen claimed it would be and it will certainly get better over time, especially thanks to over-the-air updates.