Here is an informative presentation of the 7-seat (third row seat) option for the Tesla Model Y, which shows photos with people and different positions of the second row seats.

As we can see, there is not much space available and the general conclusion is that this is a solution for kids or not-so-tall adults, but on the other hand - no one expected anything more.

"Great for kids and not-so-tall adults, but Gandalf and Aragorn would need to be shoehorned into the third row of the Tesla Model Y."

A 6-foot (1.83 m) tall person basically touched the roof, while the legroom and foot space is pretty limited.

The option cost is quite substantial - $3,000, so you better double-check whether the additional two seats in the back fit your needs, taking into account also that the trunk space will be affected by the third row.

Check out the video and let us know your thoughts on the third-row seating in comments below.