Should you take the plunge and buy or lease the Tesla Model Y as soon as possible? It really depends on your budget and priorities. There's a whole lot to like, as well as some annoyances. However, this is all subjective since you may love or hate different aspects of the Tesla electric crossover.

This is why it's important to do your homework and check out several professional and amateur reviews. Don't hesitate to click on the positive and negative stories. This way, it's likely you'll have fewer surprises when you take delivery.

Depending on where you get your news, you've probably heard that the Tesla Model Y is one of the best electric crossovers on the market today. This is because it offers solid performance, plenty of range, and spacious accommodations. However, we still continue to get reports about the crossover's quality control, which comes as no surprise since it's something Tesla has been up against for years.

Tall Tesla Guy has owned his Model Y for four months now. He says it's a good family car. He's obviously very tall, and he has a large dog and a toddler. The electric crossover has lots of space for everyone. Tall Tesla Guy also talks about the Model Y's recent updates. He does admit that a Model 3 probably would've worked just fine for him and his family. So, we suggest really looking at both Tesla cars before you drop the extra cash on the Model Y.

It's also important to keep in mind that Tesla is bringing the three-row seven-seat Model Y to market soon. In addition, less expensive Model Y variants will launch in the future.

Scroll down to the comment section and let us know if you own a Model Y. If not, are you planning to buy one? Is it best to move on this now, or wait a bit? We'd love to read your insight.