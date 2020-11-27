Waiting until the last minute for your holiday shopping can be frantic and unsettling. It's like a last-minute fire drill. Sure, if you're a Tesla owner, you're probably ahead of the curve. A friendly reminder though — it might be worthwhile to start your holiday Tesla shopping today. It is, after all, Black Friday. To that end, here's some advice on what's popular for Tesla owners during the holidays.

Above: As deliveries ramp up in the fourth quarter, Elon Musk and the Tesla team prep for the holiday rush (Source: Screen Rant) Above: As deliveries ramp up in the fourth quarter, Elon Musk and the Tesla team prep for the holiday rush (Source: taure

It turns out that Trevor Page, from Tesla Owners Online, took a look at a few Tesla-related goodies for Black Friday. Trevor runs an active forum and has about 65,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 60,000 followers on Twitter. In addition, he co-hosts the Tesla Owners Online podcast (along with Eric Camacho and Ian Pavelko) as well.

Trevor's favorite Tesla Model Y accessories on sale for Black Friday are: the Model Y frunk cooler, all-weather floor mats, and the cheeky Elon and Starman sunshade.

Above: Trevor Page's top Black Friday items for Tesla Model Y owners (Youtube: Tesla Owners Online)

Also, be sure to protect your Tesla this holiday season. Check out screen protectors to keep your Tesla touchscreen free from fingerprints, smudges, scratches and UV rays. Avoid scrapes, scuffs, and a bad case of "curb rash" with wheel bands. And, when parked outside, be sure your Tesla is well-protected against the elements with a Tesla car cover.

Above: Protect your Tesla with a Above: Protect your Tesla with a car cover (Source: EVANNEX

So now that you've (hopefully) digested your Thanksgiving feast, don't forget that the holidays are fast approaching. Be sure to check out the best Black Friday deals on Tesla accessories before the most popular products go, grrrr, out of stock.