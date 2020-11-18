The Tesla Model 3 is the brand's best-selling car across the globe. In addition, it's the best-selling EV period. Not long ago, the Model 3 passed the Nissan LEAF as the all-time best-selling EV globally.

While many Tesla fans have been suggesting for years that it's time to refresh or redesign the aging Model S flagship sedan, Tesla decided to focus on the car most people are actually buying. Don't worry, if you're looking for an updated Model S, the Plaid is coming later.

In terms of the Model 3, some of the changes are in line with the newer Model Y electric crossover, which will make these two electric cars even more alike. For instance, Tesla has done away with the fingerprint-prone "piano black" center console finish, added a heat pump, and removed the exterior chrome accents in favor of a "blacked out" finish.

We recently shared a few quick videos with you highlighting some of these upgrades. In addition, we pointed out that Tesla appears to be loading these refreshed Model 3 sedans onto delivery trucks to get them delivered. This makes perfect sense since Tesla has to race to meet its 2020 delivery target, and it's not going to be easy. Perhaps the timing of the Model 3 refresh was an attempt to ramp up deliveries for the final quarter of the year?

Tesla has officially started delivering the refreshed Model 3 in North America. Drive Tesla Canada was one of the first sites to share information with us about the refresh. Now, one of the first refreshed Model 3s has been delivered in Canada. The video above provides a tour of the car with exhausting detail.

Check it out and comment below. Do you have a Model 3 on order? How about any Tesla vehicle? If so, when is your anticipated delivery date?