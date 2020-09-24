Our friends over at The Fast Lane Car take a detailed look at the Volkswagen ID.4 to learn how it compares with current and upcoming all-electric crossovers. It's interesting to see exactly how it stacks up across the board.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is an all-new all-electric compact crossover. It aims to compete with the Tesla Model Y, which is currently on sale, as well as the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E. In addition, due to its size, price, styling, and range, it should also compete directly with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and upcoming Nissan Ariya.

The ID.4 is not a performance electric crossover, so it may have trouble attracting Tesla fans, and those waiting for the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E. However, for people who need a solid, mainstream electric SUV with plenty of range at a reasonable price, the ID.4 could be a sure win. We can only hope that Volkswagen plans to market the heck out of it and really work to sell it. Sadly, that hasn't been the case with the similar Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia Niro EV, at least on our shores.

The ID.4 will carry a starting price of $39,995 in the U.S. before the federal tax credit. That will get you a single-motor rear-wheel-drive crossover with 201 horsepower and about 250 miles of EPA range, though the crossover hasn't yet been evaluated by the EPA. Aside from the limited-series 1st Edition, which starts at $43,995, the priciest version will be the 302-horsepower AWD Pro ($43,695).

Check out the video to see the detailed comparison. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section. How do you think the ID.4 stacks up? Will is sell well in the U.S.? Abroad?