Tesla owner and YouTuber Ryan Shaw presents valid reasons why you might want to wait to buy a Tesla Model 3. This is not only due to anticipated upgrades to the electric car, in addition to reduced pricing, but also due to speculation about what's to come related to the Tesla Model Y.

Choosing the best time to buy a Tesla car is a bit like investing in the stock market. What you may assume is the best time can turn out to be the worst. On the other hand, you could wait to invest, and then miss out on a fantastic opportunity.

This is because Tesla changes the prices and features of its vehicles on a regular basis. It also offers new versions and removes the option to buy existing versions. Some people get very upset over this and go so far as to try to go after Tesla if they learn someone paid less for the same car they paid a premium for. This is crazy to us since it happens all the time with other brands due to dealerships. If someone gets a better deal than you on a Ford Mustang, you can't go back to the dealer and demand your money back. Well ... you can, but you probably won't win.

We think right now may be the best time to buy a Tesla Model 3. It's one of the least expensive EVs on the market today, and arguably one of the best, at least in terms of range, performance, features, and the charging situation. Moreover, Tesla has had some time to really work out most of the bugs and issues with the Model 3, which isn't yet the case with the Model Y. Finally, the $35,400 special-order Standard Range and the $37,990 Standard Range Plus versions are still available, which may not be the case going forward.

So, why would Shaw try to convince you to hold off on a Model 3 for now? There are plenty of reasons, which he explains in great detail. Essentially, he's saying the Model 3 is only going to get better and cheaper. For now, he suggests keeping your eyes on the Model Y. If and when Tesla offers less expensive versions of the more practical Model Y, you'll be able to get everything you want from the Model 3 and much more, for about the same price.

There's a whole lot more to it than the above, but that's why we've attached and featured Shaw's video. Check out the video above to learn what he thinks. Then, tell us if you agree or disagree.