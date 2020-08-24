As you're probably aware, Tesla seems to succeed in a big way when it comes to studies by outlets like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power about just as often as it fails in a big way. This is because Tesla owners absolutely adore the company and their cars, though they're also frustrated with quality and service issues.

In Consumer Reports' latest study related to vehicle satisfaction, the Tesla Model 3 took the top spot across all four generations surveyed. The publication surveyed a whopping 420,000 people from all age groups, divided by generation: Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation.

We would have guessed that perhaps the Model 3 would place at the top of the list for Millennials, or even Generation X or Baby Boomers, though the Model S might be expected to take the win for the older generations. However, the fact that the Model 3 was the top choice in every group is fascinating, not to mention the Model S is close behind in some groups. The Model X even places well among Gen Xers.

Consumer Reports' survey asked people to rate the cars based on the driving experience, styling, comfort, value, and audio controls. In the end, it questioned whether each person would buy the same car over again.

The rankings are as follows (via Teslarati):

Millennials

Born 1981 to 1996

Tesla Model 3

Subaru Ascent

Mazda CX-5

Honda Accord

Subaru Forester

Ford F-150

Honda CR-V

Honda Civic

Honda Odyssey

Subaru Impreza

Generation X

Born 1965 to 1980

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Audi A5

Tesla Model X

Volkswagen Golf

Toyota Prius

Toyota RAV4

Subaru Ascent

Jeep Wrangler

Volkswagen GTI

Baby Boomers

Born 1946 to 1964

Tesla Model 3

Ford Expedition

Porsche 718 Boxster

Tesla Model S

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Volvo XC40

Dodge Challenger

Toyota Prius

BMW X5

Ford Mustang

Silent Generation

Born 1928 to 1945

Tesla Model 3

Genesis G90

Tesla Model S

Toyota Prius V

Honda Ridgeline

Toyota Prius

Subaru Forester

Hyundai Santa Fe

Mazda6

Ford Mustang