Consumer Reports just released its annual automotive brands' ranking report and Tesla is now the #1 U.S. automaker, according to the survey results.

Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports, told Bloomberg:

“The vehicles perform phenomenally. People just love these vehicles.”

In addition to Tesla scoring impressively as a whole, the Model 3 received a top honor from Consumer Reports. The Model 3 was selected as a top pick, something only the magazine only awards to 10 cars, trucks and SUVs per year.

Bloomberg points out that Tesla moved up eight spots this year in the rankings and that it more than any other automotive brand.