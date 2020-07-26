The Tesla Model 3 proved that Tesla could produce a reasonably affordable vehicle that sold very well across the globe. However, many people that bought the Model 3 were first-time Tesla owners, as well as first time EV owners. This means they probably had a lot to learn about EV ownership. It's not hard, though you do need to do your homework.

Aside from the "EV basics," there are other little details about the Model 3 that you should know in advance. YouTuber and Tesla Model 3 owner Andy Slye regrets not knowing these things ahead of time. This is mostly because of the fact that a lack of information and education can end up costing you money. So that you don't make the same mistakes, Slye provides his top 10 list of Model 3 details everyone needs to know. He also offers solutions to some issues.

Slye's list is as follows:

Paint color

Tesla's frequent prices changes

Early adoption cars

Model Y came to market early

Tesla stock

Home charging

Real-world range

Tesla owner expenses

Paint protection

Curb rash

As you look at Slye's list, some of the entries are probably self-explanatory. He wishes he chose a different paint color, he should have waited for Tesla to drop the Model 3's price and make improvements to the car, or maybe he should have waited for a Model Y instead.

The Model 3 is prone to curb rash, and in some cases, its paint can get damaged easily. If you know this ahead of time, you can take steps to alleviate the issues. Check out the video for more details related to the other entries on Slye's list. Then, leave us your own list in the comment section below.