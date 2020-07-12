Tesla Model 3 owner Robert Rosenfeld complied a list of the 50 "best" questions about the Tesla for new owners or potential buyers. We can use his list to help EV shoppers, and also add our own questions and answers to make it even more comprehensive.

If you're one of the many folks thinking about taking the plunge and going electric, there's a fair chance the Tesla Model 3 is on your shortlist. If not, there's a solid possibility this car shifted your attention to electric cars. This is because the Model 3 is the most popular and best-selling EV of all time. Even if you're not a Tesla fan, it's probably safe to say you've seen the car in the news, and even on the road at this point.

When it comes time to buy any new car, it's important to do your homework and ask plenty of questions. A car is a big investment. With new technology in vehicles, there's a lot to learn, especially if you haven't bought a new car in some time. This is even more true if you're going to make the switch from a traditional gas-powered car to an electric vehicle.

Researching cars is time-consuming. Oftentimes, you have to consult a wide variety of different sources to get all your questions answered. When it comes to Tesla's vehicles, it's even more difficult. Tesla doesn't advertise and doesn't provide nearly as much information about its vehicles as legacy automakers. In addition, you'll find a very wide gap in people's opinions of Tesla vehicles and EVs in general. This is true of any new technology, so you have to be careful what you read.

At any rate, Rosenfeld dives in with his answers to the "best" questions. We've listed them below. Please use the comment section to add any questions and answers you feel are missing.