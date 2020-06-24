As Polestar sends out communication emails to reservation holders about production orders being open for the all-electric Polestar 2, it adds information related to leasing and financing the Tesla Model 3 competitor.

A member of the Polestar Forum posted a discussion starter in the form of a poll, along with a screenshot of the email from Polestar, which includes the incentives. They're also now shown on the automaker's website.

The poll asks people if they're going to lease or finance the Polestar 2, however, there are still few responses. The point is made that in the U.S., it's easier to get the full federal EV tax credit through leasing. This can be the case if the seller actually honors the credit, applies it to the lease, and doesn't keep it for themselves.

Polestar 2 incentives according to the email are as follows:

For comparison, you can lease a Tesla Model 3 for an estimated $371 per month for 36 months with $4,500 down. It covers 10,000 miles per year. This is for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which carries a starting price of $37,990. You can find this information on Tesla's website.

The Polestar 2 costs over $20,000 more ($59,990). To lease it, you'll pay an estimated $649 per month for 36 months with $4,000 down, and you'll get 10,000 miles per year.

For comparison, if you were to choose the most expensive Model 3 Performance ($54,990), the 10,000-mile lease comes in at $620 per month, with $4,500 due at signing.

If you'd rather finance, Polestar, like many other automakers, is currently offering 0% for 60 months. Tesla's current rate is 2.49%.