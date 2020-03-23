We know the Tesla Model Y offers more passenger and cargo space than the Model 3, so clearly it should be a better car for families. However, there are important details to consider when buying a car that will transport children. Our friend Tesla Raj takes a closer look at the Model Y, specifically related to its "family-friendliness."

Many people would tell you they'd love to have a sports car, but they're just not practical and many are expensive. Tesla is unique in that it makes vehicles that look and perform like premium sports cars while doing a solid job of accomodating passengers and carrying cargo. The Tesla Model Y is a perfect example of this and it's much less expensive than Tesla's flagship SUV, the Model X.

The Tesla Model 3 has already proven itself as a respectable option for families. Its low price compared to all other Tesla vehicles has allowed it to sell in impressive volume. The Tesla Model Y offers everything the Model 3 offers, plus more overall space.

When searching for a family car, you need to look at specific details, such as rear-seat space, car seat installation and fitment, cargo space and ease of loading and unloading, etc. Raj provides us with all the details. Check out the video and leave us a comment.

