Last year, Luxembourg-based Bianca Hurduc decided to start a car blog, Arctic Swan, to provide auto news and reviews. But the site needed a twist. She wanted to feature "inspiring lady drivers with wanderlust... written by a woman for women." Car reviews are provided in both English and French. And since launching, she's tested the best from BMW, Audi, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, and many others. Recently, she got behind the wheel of the Tesla Model X.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Source: Arctic Swan

Upon first encountering the X, Hurduc says she was taken by the "magic" of Tesla's falcon wing doors. She admits, "these doors stole the show everywhere we went. People were taking photos and videos, there was always a little crowd gathered around the car when we parked and got out/in the car. So if you want to feel like a famous public figure, just buy a Model X!"

Source: Arctic Swan

And it's not just the glamorous doors. Once inside, she calls the interior of the Model X, "a combination of a high-speed train, a VIP lounge, and a business class section from an airplane." Hurduc says, "There is nothing ordinary about this car." For instance, even the key fob is: "a Tesla in miniature... The cuteness of this key is just breathtaking."

Source: Arctic Swan

Not everything was perfect though. She says, "I found the steering wheel a little bit too robust for my taste but the Model X is entitled to have it since it’s an SUV with a heavy presence on the road." That said, once you start driving, "Everything becomes effortless."

Instagram: Arctic Swan

"Although it’s a heavy car (it weighs over 2 tonnes), it glides with an outstanding elegance between the lanes and reaches 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds. This car doesn’t disappoint you when you hit the throttle," says Hurduc.

Source: Arctic Swan

Prepping for a road trip, Hurduc found Model X storage capacity ideal — travelers can really "benefit from the enormous boot space this car offers (2,500 L). Our luggage was happy. For a 3-day road trip, women can decide to pack the whole house and... [this fact] together with the high level of comfort makes it the perfect car for a family road trip."

Source: Arctic Swan

At last, "No more discussions with the husband in the parking lot while both of you try to squeeze in the bags and the children... no more assumptions about the spot in which a certain bag you need might be, no more fear in your soul when you open the trunk and you expect your baggage to [spill over] waterfall style."

'

YouTube: Arctic Swan

Driving approximately 600 km from France to Northern Italy, she enjoyed stopping at two tesla supercharger stations. She explains, "I love the idea of these little breaks... you have some time to enjoy a coffee." After the experience, she says "We had an awesome time with this Model X – driving it on a long-distance road [trip] convinced us that this is the car a family needs."

Source: Arctic Swan

In the end, she admits, "the Tesla Model X is the only big car I would actually buy. It’s beautiful, it’s safe, it had plenty of room for kids and luggage and it offers a great driving experience. So dear husband, I think it’s time to begin saving money!"

PHOTO GALLERY

===

Source: Arctic Swan