Our good friend Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) reviews a 2016 BMW i3. This isn't just his impression from a quick test drive of a borrowed car or loaner, but rather a used i3 that he just bought and has been driving often. Actually, Conner's girlfriend just bought the used BMW as her first EV, which makes it sort of his car, too.

You're may be asking, why didn't she buy a Tesla Model 3? Conner seems to be pretty enamored with his Tesla, and we already know his mom owns one as well. The truth here is you're just not going to find many used Model 3s out there yet, and if you do, they're not going to cost you much less than buying new.

The BMW i3 starts at some $45,000 new and maxes out at over $60,000. Conner goes so far as to say he believes you'd have to be crazy to spend that much money on an EV with less than half the range of the less expensive Model 3. Nonetheless, people bought them new and they're popping up on the used market at budget prices.

This 2016 i3 has only 25,000 miles on it. His girlfriend paid just $17,000 for it. You'll be hard-pressed to find another EV on the used market today for that price, especially one that's not very old and has low miles. Not to mention, it's a very nice car.

Check out Conner's brief video review above. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section. In addition, we've embedded a previous video related to this i3 below.

