Way back in the day, Rivian wanted to make an electric sports car. It has since turned its focus towards trucks with the R1T and SUVs with the R1S, but we think this slick sports car should be revived.

Let's first turn back the clock a bit though. Back in 2009, Rivian's current CEO, RJ Scaringe founded an automotive company. It was named Avera Automotive. The company began work on an electric sports car. The program was later scrapped when Scaring felt it lacked a grand vision for the future.

Soon after, the company renamed itself Rivian Automotive and changed its focus to lifestyle vehicles that were designed to go anywhere and do anything. That shift result in the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV springing to life.

The electric sports car vanished completely and remains nearly forgotten today. However, a recent Rivian video revived the sports car by focusing a bit on it in a presentation dedicated to the company's past.

Looking forward, Rivian's next vehicle will likely be some sort of electric "rally" type of car. Think Subaru WRX STI, but electric and with far batter off-road capabilities (see it in rendered form below). This brings us back to the original sports car. It could be modified to better fit the adventure vehicle category by raising it a bit and equipping it for both on- and off-road use.

The sports car itself is visually quite stunning, so we'd hate to see it disappear completely. And it is Scaringe's original vision, so we'd like to think it has some chance of living on. If not, well at least we got a chance to shine a spotlight on it again right here.

Let us know in comments if you'd like to see Rivian bring this electric sports car back to life.