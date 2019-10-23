All-electric automaker Rivian Automotive has made it clear that it plans to branch out after releasing its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV. In fact, company CEO RJ Scaringe already revealed that Rivian will produce some type of rally car with incredible performance. Scaringe shared publicly:

“The third vehicle will have a smaller wheelbase [than the R1S SUV] and will be the Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance.”

In that interview, he talked more about the vehicle's potential performance and referred to it as a rally-raid style car. Autocar elaborated:

“Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said that the model to follow its initial R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV would be ‘bananas’ in the way it performed.”

Perhaps the rally vehicle will no longer be Rivian's third offering, but we do know it's in the works. At this time, the automaker has to redirect its efforts and focus on working to build 100,000 battery-electric delivery trucks for Amazon.

Not long after hearing about the Rivian Rally Car, images popped up online of a blue buck that was spotted inside a garage at one of Rivian's location. It was hard to see it well, but most agreed that it had to be a design buck for the rally vehicle. Moreover, it also fits well with previous descriptions of the car's features.

Rivian Forums used the blue buck spy shots, as well as what we know so far, and cooked up some renderings of what the Rivian rally-raid performance car might look like. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comment section below.